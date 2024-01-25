Roz Chast Explores the Mystery of Dreams at Our Next PRINT Book Club

Join Us Thursday, February 15 at 4 pm ET

At our next PRINT Book Club, Roz Chast will join Debbie Millman and Steven Heller to discuss her new graphic novel, I Must Be Dreaming. Since its release in October, the book has been named:

A New Yorker Best Book of the Year

A New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice

A Washington Post Best Graphic Book of the Year

In I Must Be Dreaming, the New York Times bestselling, award-winning New Yorker cartoonist takes us into the surreal realms of her mind, to help us untangle the mystery of our dreams and nightmares.

Roz Chast continues what the Ancient Greeks, modern seers, Freud, Jung, neurologists, poets, artists, shamans have all tried: to decipher the mysterious phenomena of dreams. Chast illustrates her own dream world, a place that is sometimes creepy but always hilarious, accompanied by an illustrated tour through “Dream-Theory Land” guided by insights from poets, philosophers, and psychoanalysts alike. Illuminating, surprising, funny, and often profound, I Must Be Dreaming explores Roz Chast’s newest subject of fascination―and promises to make it yours, too.

It perhaps comes as no surprise that the cartoonist Roz Chast―into whose unique and zany mind readers of The New Yorker have peeked, via her instantly recognizable, beloved cartoons―has some weird dreams. Now, fans can see these dreams illustrated, along with an exploration into the history and meaning of dreams as we know them. The New Yorker, “Best Books of the Year”

