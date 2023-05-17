In this PRINT Book Club, Debbie Millman interviews Milton Glaser: POP authors Steven Heller, Mirko Ilic, & Beth Kleber

Milton Glaser’s designs changed the way we see the world. Gloria Steinem

Think you’ve seen all of Milton Glaser’s work? Even his archivist, Beth Kleber, was surprised while creating this book with Mirko Ilic and Steven Heller. Join the PRINT Book Club on Thursday, May 18th at 4:00 pm ET by signing up here.

From 1954, when he co-founded the legendary Push Pin Studios, to the late ’70s, Milton Glaser was one of the most celebrated graphic designers of his day, whose work graced countless book and album covers, posters, magazine covers, and advertisements, both famous and little-known. Glaser largely defined the international visual style for illustration, advertising, and typeface design, and his legacy continues to influence modern creatives. For example, in 2014, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner enlisted Glaser to design the ad campaign and branding for the show’s final season.

His renowned work garnered solo exhibitions at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. As the creator of the iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo (featuring a heart symbol in place of the word ‘love’) and cofounder of New York Magazine, Glaser received numerous accolades and lifetime achievement awards. Across thousands of works across all print media, he invented a graphic language of bright, flat color, drawing, and collage, imbued with wit. This collection of work from Glaser’s Pop period features hundreds of examples of his design that have not been seen since its original publication, demonstrating the graphic revolution that transformed design and popular culture.

Join the PRINT Book Club to hear the books’ authors discuss Glaser’s work during this period and the role it played in the ’60s and ’70s as Glaser was inventing a new standard for editorial and advertising art and typography.

Don’t yet own your own copy of Milton Glaser: POP? You can order one here.