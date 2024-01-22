15 of the Best Book Covers of January 2024

In the wake of all those excellent but voluminous “Best Book Covers of 2023” articles that ran in December (which, indeed, I contributed to!), you might think we’d all have a collective jacket hangover. But: January is actually a fantastic month for cover coverage, if only because it’s a time when so much brilliant work is at risk of getting lost or overlooked in the post-holiday haze.
To wit:
Thomas Colligan’s cosmically beautiful, playful take on Marie-Helene Bertino’s Beautyland, which I’d buy as a poster.
The delightful type on Holly Gramazio’s Husbands and Shannon Sanders’ Company.
The vibrant jester insanity of Glen James Brown’s Mother Naked (don’t miss that poulaine merging into the ‘a’).
… And on and on.
Too much gets lost in January. So this year, let’s rectify that.
Here are 15 of our favorite cover reveals/launches of the new year.