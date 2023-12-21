50 of the Best Book Covers of 2023

Posted inBook Covers
By Zachary PetitPosted  ∙  2 min. read

Throughout the year, I maintain an unkempt browser window bursting at the digital seams with a comical amount of tabs. It contains publisher catalogs, Instagram feeds, trade journals, newsletters and anything else tangentially tied to the subject of book covers—and, well, all roads eventually lead here: PRINT’s favorite book covers of the year.

Wholly subjective? Yes! Utterly brilliant and inspiring literary eye candy? With hope, also yes.

Dig in and enjoy—and afterward, for the best book covers that you didn’t see in 2023, click here.

Design by Jamie Keenan
Design by John Gall
Design by Alex Merto
Design by Tom Etherington (featuring illustrations by James Victore)
Design by Cecilia R. Zhang
Design by Suzanne Dean (illustration by Tatsuro Kiuchi)
Design by Peter Adlington
Design by Lauren Peters-Collaer
Design by Emily Mahon (photo by Chantal Regnault)
Design by Alicia Tatone (painting by Annie Kevans)
Design by Vi-An Nguyen
Design by Rodrigo Corral Studio / Adriana Tonello
Design by Na Kim
Design by Luke Bird
Design by Jack Smyth
Design by June Park
Design by Linda Huang
Design by Matt Dorfman
Design by Holly Ovendon
Design by Janet Hansen
Design by Jon Gray
Design by Lynn Buckley (art by Amber Cowan)
Design by Arsh Raziuddin
Design by Alison Forner (painting by Andrea Castro)
Design by Jaya Micelli
Design by Paul Sahre
Design by Rodrigo Corral Studio / Adriana Tonello
Design by Lauren Peters-Collaer
Design by Kishan Rajani
Design by Alex Merto
Design by David Drummond
Design by Zoe Norvell
Design by Math Monahan
Design by Strick&Williams
Design by Matt Broughton
Design by Jaya Micelli
Design by Luke Bird
Design by Pablo Delcan
Design by Oliver Munday
Design by Janay Nachel
Design by Jiminie Ha
Design by David Pearson
Design by Alex Merto
Design by Alicia Tatone (painting by Shannon Cartier Lucy)
Design by Dana Li
Design by Molly von Borstel
Design by Dominique Jones
Design by Suzanne Dean (illustration by Anna Morrison)
Design by Janet Hansen (art by Dylan C. Lathrop)
Design by Tyler Comrie
