A Homemade Family Cookbook From Nandu Jubany and Zoo Studio 

Nandu Jubany’s recipes found their way into a self-published cookbook designed by Zoo Studio. The 80 recipes within were the same recipe the chef cooked during the lockdown. The book’s pages are found between a brightly-toned yet rustic-inspired cover, and the custom bookmark ensures that you’ll never lose your spot. While the book is professionally crafted, it feels astonishingly homegrown in the best possible way.

Recipes to share with the family, is the self-published book by Nandu Jubany the chef of Can Jubany (Calldetenes), Pur (Barcelona), Diamant (Andorra) and Aigua Aire (Formentera). It contains 80 recipes cooked during the lockdown period that Jubany, along with his family, shared on social media, making him one of the most popular chefs in the country. A homemade family book.

A dry relief steps on the cover, right in the middle, in the shape of a smartphone, the main device that we all used to communicate and also to be able to follow the online publications of Nandu Jubany’s recipes.

The design of the book is characterized by a rustic binding sewn with a hard cover and with the spine visible. This technique allows us to open the book completely and make the pages flat for a comfortable search.

A custom bookmark tape is part of the spine seen and manages to have a dual function, the name of the book appears on the spine and at the same time it helps us not to miss the reading point or our favorite recipe.

The lockdown lasted for about 4 months. With the idea of time, we decided that the index of the book would not be a conventional index, but that the recipes would be classified according to the day when they were published. The design of the covers is part of the index, where we can find the recipes that were published on the networks in those days.

Project Credits

Zoo Studio