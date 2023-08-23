Best Book Covers of the Month: August 2023

For book and book cover fans, August is one of the more nerdily delightful months of the year, an ever-widening keyhole to the fall publishing deluge to come. As authors prepare to fight for shelf presence in said deluge (and again in the spring), covers are critical … and right now designers and publishing houses are dropping upcoming jackets on social media left and right.

In this month’s collection …

Oliver Munday crafts an ominous, retro-tinted rose treatment entirely suited for a novel described as Snow White meets Eyes Wide Shut.

From the jagged lettering to the composition and flow, Anna Morrison brings brilliant chaos to Yelena Moskovich’s latest.

Math Monahan distills Hunter S. Thompson down to his most elemental. (I long for a copy of this with no type at all.)

… And more.

Happy almost-fall. May the stifling humidity dissipate and the best books hit our shelves soon.

Have you spotted a great new cover in the wild (or created one)? Send it my way for consideration in a future installment!

Design by Alex Merto

Design by Oliver Munday

Design by Arsh Raziuddin

Design by Tyler Comrie

Design by Nicole Caputo

Design by Zoe Norvell

Design by Anna Morrison

Design by Math Monahan

Design by Lauren Peters-Collaer