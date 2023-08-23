Best Book Covers of the Month: August 2023

For book and book cover fans, August is one of the more nerdily delightful months of the year, an ever-widening keyhole to the fall publishing deluge to come. As authors prepare to fight for shelf presence in said deluge (and again in the spring), covers are critical … and right now designers and publishing houses are dropping upcoming jackets on social media left and right.
In this month’s collection …
- Oliver Munday crafts an ominous, retro-tinted rose treatment entirely suited for a novel described as Snow White meets Eyes Wide Shut.
- From the jagged lettering to the composition and flow, Anna Morrison brings brilliant chaos to Yelena Moskovich’s latest.
- Math Monahan distills Hunter S. Thompson down to his most elemental. (I long for a copy of this with no type at all.)
… And more.
Happy almost-fall. May the stifling humidity dissipate and the best books hit our shelves soon.
Have you spotted a great new cover in the wild (or created one)? Send it my way for consideration in a future installment!