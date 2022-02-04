Gosia Herba’s Illustrations for Verlag der Tagesspiegel

Gosia Herba is a Poland-based illustrator with a distinctly quirky and vibrant style. Recently, the professional illustrator created illustrations for the newspaper Verlag der Tagesspiegel. She specifically designed illustrations for a special edition piece about the best children’s books. The result is a fabulously quirky collection of illustrations that encapsulate a range of perspectives and feelings, and the color choices are energetic yet not overwhelming.

Hi! I’m happy to present my project for Verlag der Tagesspiegel. I was asked to draw illustrations for the covers and the slipcase of a special edition of the best children’s books about Berlin – “Kinder, Kinder – Geschichten aus Berlin”. The box consists of six volumes. AD and graphic design Thomas Weyers

