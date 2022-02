All colors are indiscreet in the mood they emit. Pinks, oranges, and yellows are, indisputably, positively cheery colors. Lydia Davis’ book covers, designed by Anna Hidvegi, a graphic designer and art director, are beautifully sunny. The simple illustrations paired with the uplifting colors create just the right amount of intrigue that you could ask for when designing book covers. The simplicity is relatable to all, and the colors are quite enticing to most.

Project Credits

Anna Hidvegi