The 50 Best Book Covers of 2021

There is a common misconception that books are all about the words printed on their interior pages. That is, in fact, a falsehood that we are here to rectify. It’s our firm belief that the most critical part of any book is its cover, upon which the book’s merits should solely be judged.

Sorry, writers.

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a roundup of the 50 best books—err, best book covers—of 2021. From typography-centric to fluffy, 2021 was a banner year for book cover designs, with our list encompassing an eclectic mix of styles, aesthetics, and vibes.

The Copenhagen Trilogy by Tove Ditlevsen – cover design by Na Kim

Dead Souls by Sam Riviere – cover design by Jamie Keenan, paper engineering and photography by Gina Rudd

O Beautiful by Jung Yun – cover design by Young Jin Lim

Languages of Truth by Salman Rushdie- cover design by Jon Gray

Aquarium by Yaarza Shehori – cover design by Thomas Colligan

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue – cover design by Jaya Miceli

Black Girl Call Home by Jasmine Mans – cover design by Dominique Jones, photo by Micaiah Carter

White on White by Aysegül Savas – cover art by Lauren Peters-Collaer

The Plague by Albert Camus – cover design by Sunra Thompson

O by Steven Carroll – cover design by Jon Gray

I’d Like to Say Sorry, But There’s No One to Say Sorry to by Mikolaj Grynberg – cover design by Arsh Raziuddin with Oliver Munday

A Calling for Charlie Barnes by Joshua Ferris – cover design by Gregg Kulick

Antonio by Beatriz Bracher – cover design by Janet Hansen

Girlhood by Melissa Febos – cover design by Katya Mezhibovskaya

Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy by Adam Tooze – cover design by Jason Ramirez

Novel 11, Book 18 by Dag Solstad – cover design by Peter Mendelsund

A Bright Ray of Darkness by Ethan Hawke – cover design by John Gall

The End of Everything by Katie Mack – cover design by Tom Etherington

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner – cover design by Na Kim

Rabbit Island by Elvira Navarro – cover design by Gabriele Wilson

The Ghost Sequences by A.C. Wise – cover design by Vince Haigh

Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So – cover design by Elizabeth Yaffe

A Shock by Keith Ridgway – cover design by Jamie Keenan

My Darling From the Lions by Rachel Long – cover design by Jakob Vala, photograph by Louisa Wells, modeled by Janine Tondu

Three Rooms by Jo Hamya – cover design by Kelly Winton

Winter in Sokcho by Elisa Shua Dusapin – cover design by Luke Bird

The Liar’s Dictionary by Eley Williams – cover design by Emily Mahon

Are You Enjoying? by Mira Sethi – cover design by Janet Hansen

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno – cover design by Sara Wood and art by Howie Wonder

Nectarine by Chad Campbell – cover design by Dave Drummond

Morningside Heights by Joshua Henkin – cover design by Kelly Blair

Nobody, Somebody, Anybody by Kelly McClorey – cover design by Allison Saltzman

Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian – cover design by Stephanie Ross, illustration by Misha Gurnanee Gudibanda

Outlawed by Anna North – cover design by Rachel Willey

Mona by Pola Oloixarac – cover design by Thomas Colligan

My Year Abroad by Rae Lee – cover design by Grace Han

After the Sun by Jonas Eika – cover design by Lauren Peters-Collaer

Field Study by Chet’la Sebree – cover design by June Park

Harrow by Joy Williams – cover design by Kelly Blair

Mrs. March by Virginia Feito – cover design by Steve Attardo

The Book of Mother by Violaine Huisman – cover design by Tristan Offit

Pessoa: A Biography by Richard Zenith – cover design by Yang Kim

New Teeth by Simon Rich – cover design by Lucy Kim

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood – cover design by Lauren Peters-Collaer

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder – cover design by Jaya Miceli

The Atmospherians by Alex McElroy – cover design by Laywan Kwan

LaserWriter II by Tamara Shopsin – cover design by Tamara Shopsin

Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth by Wole Soyinka – cover design by Linda Huang

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett – cover design by Lauren Peters-Collae

Night Bitch by Rachel Yoder – cover design by Emily Mahon

