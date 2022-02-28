There’s Nothing Quite Like Pops Of Neon Orange: Here’s Proof

At first glance, this book, designed by r m is nothing out of the ordinary. However, after further inspection, it’s clear that the design is something special. This publication design is elegant and enticing, with pops of neon orange and a silky typeface. And while simple, it’s the details that make the most significant impact.

The dictionary is the result of discussions about the current situation and issues of art institutions in Poland among representatives of the artworld. Above 120 slogans and their definitions assign goals and future of the cultural world.​​​​​​​

Project Credits

r m