Psychedelic Therapy Brand Mindbloom Tackles Stigma with Warm, Sleek Design

Mindbloom, the leading provider of safe, at-home ketamine therapy for anxiety and depression, has launched a new brand identity by San Francisco-based brand strategy and design studio, Landscape.

With its evolved brand, Mindbloom wanted to strike the right balance between credibility, grounded in its medical and scientific expertise, and an inviting sense of human warmth. Mindbloom reached out to Landscape to update its brand in a way that would help its demographically varied audience feel confident that ketamine therapy can be not only an effective option for them, but also a safe one.

As well as creating an evolved brand strategy, identity, and messaging, Landscape also created a new digital experience and brand launch campaign including content creation to position ketamine therapy as an effective alternative to more traditional mental health care treatments.

Drew Gomez, Head of Brand and Product Marketing at Mindbloom, says: “Mental health is the most urgent health crisis in America. Our partnership with Landscape has resulted in a sophisticated brand system that we can flex to communicate both the hope that ketamine therapy can provide and our credibility as a medical service.”

Frank H. Vial, Strategy Director at Landscape, says: “Mindbloom was created to offer a new generation of safe and effective mental health therapies. We’re proud to have played a role in bringing to life the important work of the Mindbloom team and making their services more relatable to broader audiences.”

The next generation of mental health care

Founded by Dylan Beynon in 2018, Mindbloom offers safe, at-home ketamine therapy for anxiety and depression. Centered in science, Mindbloom’s program offers a new way to heal depression and anxiety with transformative results. In a clinical study of outcomes, 89% of Mindbloom clients report improvement in their symptoms after four sessions.

Mindbloom now operates in more than 35 U.S. states, making at-home ketamine therapy available to 84% of the U.S. population. As well as at-home ketamine therapy supported by remote mental healthcare with a licensed Mindbloom Clinician, Mindbloom also runs Integration Circles. These are professionally facilitated support groups offering clients regular opportunities to connect and share stories of their therapeutic journeys.

Ketamine was approved by the FDA in 1970 as an anaesthetic and analgesic, and has been on the World Health Organisation’s List of Essential Medicines since 1985. For more than 20 years, ketamine has also been used to help people with depression and anxiety with rapid and successful outcomes.

Landscape was engaged to rethink the entire Mindbloom brand experience to help people overcome legacy perceptions of psychedelics and a lack of knowledge about ketamine therapy with a sophisticated, reliable and trustworthy brand appropriate for a medical service. Landscape was selected as Mindbloom’s partner because of its ability to shape aspirational yet accessible brands in new categories, helping clients grow their brands and businesses beyond early adopter audiences.

Balancing warmth and credibility

The new identity system centers around the optimism of a rising sun and positive steps toward healing. The logo is an abstraction of the sun metaphor, and is meant to express equal parts human warmth and clinical precision backed by scientific credibility.

The same metaphor extends to a warm, uplifting color palette, which uses yellow and orange, often applied as a warm gradient or glow, to portray radiating light. In this way, the identity system visually and tonally aligns the hope of a new day with the potential for a fresh, positive perspective on self, as offered by ketamine therapy.

The system is also supported by a custom content library which includes photography and video created in-house at Landscape, hand drawn illustrations, and 3D visualizations. The photography and illustrations are used to highlight human stories and experiences, while the 3D visualizations translate complex scientific information into clear, engaging storytelling.

The digital experience dimensionalizes ketamine therapy by showcasing the science and the human stories behind it. Framed by powerful testimonials from real Mindbloom clients, the new website translates complex information into clear ideas that build trust and inspire hope.

Jessica Katona, Creative Director at Landscape, says: “Our task was to position Mindbloom as a category innovator bringing psychedelic therapy into mental healthcare while extending a warm, trust-inspiring, and inviting opportunity for dialogue.”

The future looks bright

To launch the evolved brand, Landscape created a brand campaign concept centered around ‘A New Day for Mental Health’. As accessible as it is aspirational, the campaign celebrates even the smallest daily victories that come with improved mental health, from visiting a friend to trying a new hobby.

The campaign makes further use of real customer stories as the central piece of all touchpoints, including the website, email marketing, and social media. Many of the photos of customers used in the campaign and website were taken by customers themselves, using disposable cameras mailed out to them by Landscape.