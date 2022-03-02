Baby Q’s Brand Identity Is What Dreams Are Made Of

1 min. read

The concept store and online shop, Baby Q, has branding that makes quite an impact. Designed by MORPHORIA COLLECTIVE, the brand identity for the baby and toddler shop beautifully illustrates a welcoming and approachable brand. Baby Q is dainty yet strong through an elegant font and playful illustrations. 

Baby Q is a concept store and online shop forselected baby and toddler products. With more than 20 years of experience, Baby Q know what drives families. Baby Q rethinks parenting experiences and creates an innovative experience of content, community and commerce – on and offline.

The Logo forms the basis of the brand identity. The dynamic handling of the letter Q – after all the rarest the rarest letter in the German alphabet – illustrates the diversity and attention to detail of the brand and creates a high recognition value.

Project Credits
MORPHORIA COLLECTIVE

