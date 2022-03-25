Cuervo Café Uses Warm, Nostalgic Branding to Salute Their Community

Coffee shops are cherished for their welcoming, approachable atmosphere, so it’s not shocking that their branding often reflects this. The warm, nostalgic campaign for Buenos Aires’ Cuervo Café is an excellent example. Local agency Hueso Studio created an irresistibly humanistic design with expressive illustrations, youthful typefaces, and a bright, charming color palette. While most cafés’ visual identities are accommodating to most, Cuervo’s is exceptionally delightful.

Cuervo is a Specialty Coffee Brand in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is our fourth year with them and also our forth campaign. Cuervo has 3 shops now and more are on their way. Growth always presents a challenge. How do you keep the human side of things when you are becoming a big business? How do you stay at the crest of the wave when sharks are coming? What do you do when things get crowded?

These are all questions that we asked ourselves and here are some of the answers: Do the Unthinkable, Be Smart, Be Wry, Stay Fresh and; most important of all, Stay Human. If something isn’t broken, do a kick-flip; and that’s exactly what we did here.

No more beautiful coffee cup illustrations or overly cute coffee iconography. No more specialty method diagram or flavor chart. This campaign is a gift for the people that make Cuervo be Cuervo. The people that run the shops, the people that work the shops and its colorful audience.

Project Credits

Hueso Studio