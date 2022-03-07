Malaysia’s dou dou Brings Modern Art Style to the Neighborhood Bakery

Koyuki Inagaki‘s branding and packaging for Malaysian café dou dou is simultaneously bold and understated. High-art minimalism and dough-inspired illustrations result in a fabulous graphical identity that’s original, timeless, and beautifully nonchalant.



Branding and packaging design for a bakery cafe ‘dou dou’ in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. The branding is characterised by ovals that are drawn from the shapes of doughs. No alignment, no straight lines—the loose graphics are designed to complement the carefree, honest and easygoing personality of the neighbourhood bakery.

Project Credits

Koyuki Inagaki