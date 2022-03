Designer Aline Beuttenmüller created a visually stimulating, youthful brand identity for the Brazilian creative studio Estúdio Borogodó. Its poppy color palette draws you in, while kinetic illustrations add approachable charm. Fun illustrations symbolize the brand’s values, like a camera to showcase creativity, glasses to emphasize an intelligent approach, and a viola silhouette to highlight the local culture.

Project Credits

Aline Beuttenmüller