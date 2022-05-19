Gutsy Brooklyn Film Festival Ads Encourage Viewers to “Watch Something Hard to Watch”

One of the most frustrating byproducts of the ongoing culture wars has been its affect on art. Brooklyn Film Festival in particular has noticed an abundance of safe movies, and they’re taking a hard stance in response with their provocative, witty campaign for this year’s festival. MullenLowe collaborated with German animation studio FOREAL to illustrate a variety of often literally explosive reactions to art, that include spiky technicolor vomit, a flood of tears, and brains becoming bombs. The campaign’s pitch-black protagonist pops against bright, attention-grabbing hues that are sure to inspire a reaction in viewers. The visuals serve as a fantastic reminder that the best (or at least most memorable) art should challenge an audience instead of holding their hands. Their copy sums it up well: “New ideas are scary. No ideas are scarier.”

The 2022 Brooklyn Film Festival will run from June 3-12. Check out their lineup and buy tickets on their website.

( BRK LYN ) (F ILM) ( FESTIVAL)

SOMETHING TO offend EVERYONE

( BEOPEN ) ( BECURIOUS ) ( BEPUSHED )

At its best, independent cinema invites us to see things from someone else’s perspective and inspires an honest conversation about the world around us. That’s why the Brooklyn Film Festival prides itself on never censoring its filmmakers, offering a range of narratives, sensibilities, and arguments that explore every aspect of human experience from different points of view.

Unfortunately, the fear of offending someone in today’s politically charged climate can lead to self-censorship, making it impossible to have open and honest conversations. How can we learn from each other and grow if we’re not open to listening to and understanding what other people have to say?

That’s what this campaign is all about. If art’s raw, unadulterated honesty has become offensive, then the Brooklyn Film Festival has something to offend everyone.

This campaign finds a fun and ironic way to invite people to keep an open mind and consider thoughts, ideas, and nuances that don’t align with that of their own.

Inspired by the stereotypical human resources videos that employees nationwide have to watch every year, we set out to teach prospective festival audience members how to share what they’re about to see with the rest of the world. Of course, it fails miserably.

For out of home executions, “Something to Offend Everyone” portrays a series of very annoyed characters expressing their anger at being offended in unexpected ways.