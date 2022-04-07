Leeds’ Hello Karaoke Bar is a Funhouse for Adults

Walking into Hello’s cocktail bar, music lounge, and karaoke room feels like twirling down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. This hidden spot in Leeds will take you to a whole new world of bright lights, mischief, and adorable retro aesthetics.

Hello’s eclectic, ’70s inspired branding system comes courtesy of local design studio Turtle and Hare. The psychedelic typography and bright, sunny color palette gives the aesthetic an irresistible vintage vibe.

It’s all about the experience, and Hello! is just that! Hidden above another project of ours, House of Fu, Hello is like an adult wacky-warehouse with the ball pit removed. Running over two floors, it’s a unique concept that mixes cocktail bar, music lounge and karaoke rooms together to create a night out unlike any other in Leeds.



Turtle & Hare were briefed to create a unique identity for a unique venue, sharing aspects of Fu’s design downstairs while maintaining distinct branding and features.

Visitors must buzz to gain entry through a secret door. Upon arrival you’re greeted by a non waving hand illuminating a large disco ball. A couple of drinks in and this entrance is unforgettable!

Curiouser and curiouser… like a scene from Alice in Wonderland, wall art leads you up stairways, down hallways and to doors of Hello’s private karaoke rooms.

Brand illustrations deck the walls of each room denoting Hello’s key elements, as well as making sure branding appears in all future embarrassing TikTok & Instagram videos.

The colour palette revolves around a crisp vintage green, distinct from Fu’s playful blue downstairs. This sylvan hue envelops the space and pairs well with the ultra bold, pumped up typography reflective of Fu’s curved type language.

One floor up and you are greeted by a different visual style. Hello music lounge plays on the psychedelic feeling. It’s up here in this snug that you can enjoy a positive message on your beer mat, while you sup a cocktail and revel the full analogue sound system.

The grid shelving system is mirrored in the extensive use of tiles in the bar and speaker covers. We like how all aspects of the design in the lounge flow together invisibly. Our illustrations here reflect the bar’s vibe and denote the analogue sounds waves filling the space.

Have you met Raymond? He’s our smiley face character that links Hello with Fu. Raymond was designed to bring a smile to customer’s faces, simple as, and he can be easily transposed from signage to beer mats and to the cocktails themselves – seen to be believed!

Hello! is open now and sits on the 2nd and 3rd floor of our other project House of Fu, see the full project by clicking the image below.

Project Credits

Turtle and Hare