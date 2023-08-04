Housing Nonprofit Enterprise Presents a New Identity with Vibrant Storytelling & Illustrations

Enterprise is the largest nonprofit in the US focused on creating access to an affordable home for the millions of families who do not have one. Like most nonprofits, Enterprise does many different things, which meant that the organization has had a hard time explaining themselves as a whole.

They asked Beardwood to help them tell their story with a single-minded clarity and emotional pull, and the results have been powerful. The organization is much more unified and confident in their storytelling, winning over investors, political supporters, and corporate sponsors.

With the power of design, Enterprise has been able to reach major milestones, such as hosting a conference headlined by the Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge. They continue to extend their reach and create a national leadership with innovative programs, and they recently received a $50 million grant from McKenzie Scott for their work on racial equity, increasing housing supply, and promoting upward mobility.