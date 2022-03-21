This Seoul Studio Features a Sharp, Photography-Inspired Brand Identity

Strong photography highlights a subject’s charm and effortlessly captures intricate details that are otherwise lost. Its complex technical language requires an understanding of three main elements: point, line, and frame.

Designer Kahyun Kim honors these elements with her visual system for the South Korean photography studio About Detail. Thoughtful typography, stunning camera POV linework, and a black and white color palette effortlessly represent the art of photography.

About Detail is photography studios in Seoul, founded by two photographers. Their concept of studio is that brings the huge discrimination of photography from the little details.​​​​​​​

It is impossible to get a good picture without enough conversation.They find each other’s hidden charms and provide photos of each other’s charms. That means, They try to contain your detail points into the photography.

Most of the people who need photography are people who are just starting to leap forward,The concept start from this.

The Key visual of About Detail is 3 elements. (point – line – square frame)

A point that means the start point and a line that means the process with the client and it create a square frame that means photography frame.As same as each person has own charms, each frame(photography) has own shapes.​​​​​​​

Project Credits

Kahyun Kim