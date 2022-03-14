Never Get Lost in a Store Again with This French Shopping App

Have you ever wandered aimlessly through a store because you had no idea where anything was? French shopping app Kurv hopes to put an end to unnecessary scouring. Its intuitive branding by Studio Impulso emphasizes the company’s high prioritization of user experience.

Bright blue hues are paired with playfully futuristic typography to create communicative, yet intentional visuals. Kurv’s eyes are fixed on the future, but their branding doesn’t lose sight of the present clientele: real people with an old, irritating problem.

Project Credits

Studio Impulso