Manifiesto’s Decor Branding Find Balance in Contradictory Aesthetics

It can be challenging to combine artfully unrefined, hand-crafted elements with more mechanical, structured ones. Yet La Libertad design studio flawlessly balances these essences with their branding for Spanish ceramics company Manifiesto.

The accompanying identity system highlights the strong craftsmanship, vibrant shapes, and earth-toned colors of each object. The “M” logomark’s organic, yet architecturally rigid look further underscores Manifiesto’s ability to blend two conflicting aesthetics.

Combining tradition and vanguard.

Design and craftsmanship. Enhancing art.

Making visible the manual work of great artisans around Spain.

This project consisted of developing the branding for Manifiesto, a brand that worships decorative objects and the nobility of manual work.

Just like the brand’s central idea, as a studio, we decided to create an identity that combines opposite worlds, or at least distant ones. On one side, everything that relates to a mechanical, exact, linear aspect. On the other side, we deal with organic, hand-crafted, and inexact elements.

This brand is a “pause” in a hyper-industrialised world.It emphasizes the revaluation of craftsmanship, respect for the handmade and the importance of personal creation. And seeks to combine this with the demands of today’s world.

Project Credits

La Libertad [TNC]