Mobee Masters Approachable Branding With Design From HUGMUN

Creating a brand that’s friendly and approachable is easier said than done, but HUGMUN‘s design for Mobee, the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) application, is just that, yet not overdone or cliche. The use of rounded colors, energetic yet not too loud color choices, and graphical elements create a branding system that is welcoming to all and utterly charming.

Mobee is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) application. A real-time assistant that enables you to move freely in Trondheim, Mobee provides a live map with available mobility options nearby. Mobee exists to inspire greater social responsibility, promoting smarter and greener choices. The app connects a young, vibrant demographic with green mobility partners, to drive the united goal of creating a more sustainable city.

When creating the brand and app design, it was important that everything should feel simple, friendly and approachable. Shapes have pleasantly rounded corners, the animation style is playful, all elements work together to represent parts of a busy, normal, colorful life.

We hand drew carefree illustrations to represent the Mobee personality and emotion. The enjoyable color palette is inspired by Norwegian nature with extra shades to add the fun, lively feeling.

Project Credits:

HUGMUN