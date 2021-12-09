New Pickleball Platform Erne Has Branding As Playful As The Game

If you weren’t aware, pickleball has taken over the world. The sport is unique in that it combines badminton, table tennis, and tennis. And while the sport has taken off, so have the efforts of branding it. Designed by Saint Urbain, Erne is a pickleball platform that allows players to enjoy their adventure through the sport. The branding system is as fun as the game, and through cheeky typography and playful colors, there’s no doubt that anybody of any age would be interested in using Erne as a resource.

Erne is pickle ball’s player platform, designed to help everyone start (or continue) their journey into the world of kickball. Offering curated gear recommendations, playing tips, merchandise, and more, along with a country-wide ambassador program, Erne is your go-to for everything pickle ball.

Project Credits

Saint Urbain