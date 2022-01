One Scent is a brand that’s bringing back the romance in a retro way. The unique scents are meant to inspire specific moods through the brand’s specially flavored matches. From Vanilla to Jasmine to Lemon, each match type is packaged in an appropriately associated color with a lovely illustration to match. With branding designed by Julien De Meyère, the retro vibes are there, yet it all feels wholly current in the best possible way.

Project Credits

Julien De Meyère