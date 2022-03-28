Take a Slice Out of This Spanish Pizzeria’s Warm, Inviting Brand Identity

Pizzerias are time-honored gathering places that effortlessly foster a sense of belonging and community. While food already has an innate ability to bring people together, there’s something special about sharing this circular dish.

Spanish studio Tiquismiquis Club did an excellent job of highlighting this communal feel with their designs for the Catalonia pizzeria Oh my Xus! Their system uses bold type, charming colors, and animated hand illustrations to create a warm, accessible atmosphere. If you weren’t craving a pizza night with friends before, now you might be.

Project Credits

Tiquismiquis Club

Cecilio Cobos

Roberto Espartero García

Juan Martín

Jesús C.