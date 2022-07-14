Poster House Is Throwing a Block Party in NYC

Poster House is hosting their first ever block party.

Designer Zipeng Zhu designed the events poster with his signature bold style. The event is a first for Poster House. If you’re in NYC or NY area you won’t want to miss out.

Join Poster House on August 6 from 12–5pm in the Flatiron Plaza for a fun-filled day of activities, performances, giveaways, and more! Attendees also get free admission to Poster House all day. Enjoy live screenprinting with gig poster legend Mike King, wheatpasting your very own poster like a pro, inserting yourself into their custom photo booth, live dance and musical performances, and much more! Stay tuned for the full performance lineup and list of events, and be sure to register to be the first to receive exciting updates.

The Poster House Block Party is part of Festival of New York, a citywide celebration featuring 200+ diverse organizations with events from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2022.