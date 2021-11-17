Rebecca Atwood’s New Brand Identity is Classic With a Modern Edge

The artist and textile designer Rebecca Atwood was freshly rebranded with the help of Brooklyn-based Order Design. Order focused on creating a brand that reflected the Rebecca Atwood mission, values, and vision. The branding system comes to life naturally yet understated through visual cues such as the synergy of layering and repetition. The new branding system is chic and refined yet suitable to pair with various colors, fabrics, and textiles. Visually pleasing and intrinsically interesting, this new brand identity has room to grow while still being quite classic.

Rebecca Atwood is an artist and textile designer of ethically made fabrics, wallpapers, and accessories.

With a background in fine art, Rebecca’s work begins with ink on paper and ends in rich textile designs. The new identity attempts to embrace the interplay between the layering and repetition in her work, embracing the complexity and depth.

Almost all of the designs found in Becca’s catalog originate from her sketchbook. As an experienced textile designer with a background in fine art, her practice has resulted in intricate designs with versatility that suit any home.

When approached to redesign the brand, Order’s focus was to help the brand feel more like themselves by reflecting their updated company mission, values, and vision. Since their founding the company has changed, but the old branding did not move with it.

To better understand the brand we began by looking closely at Becca’s process. Her designs often begin before the first brush stroke on a page occurs at her studio, previously in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard and now in Charleston, South Carolina.

Becca’s sources of inspiration are often drawn from the world around her: the joyful shape of clovers, the soothing effect of a horizon line, the hues of a beloved landscape, or the nostalgic print on a childhood tablecloth.

Becca’s designs are translated directly from her sketchbook to the final product. While concepts originate in inked mediums, the final products combine different methods of production. The fabric was woven in India, the sun motif was hand screen printed, and finally the moon motifs embroidered.

Becca’s designs are translated directly from her sketchbook to the final product. While concepts originate in inked mediums, the final products combine different methods of production. The fabric was woven in India, the sun motif was hand screen printed, and finally the moon motifs embroidered.

Project Credits

Order Design