Rond’s Rounded Brand Identity Makes A Chunky Statement

With a name like “Rond,” a round typeface creating the visual identity seems utterly perfect. Designed by Brand Brothers, the Parisian bar and restaurant’s branding system is chunky, clunky, and utterly witty. Through beautiful typography and whimsical yet earthy colors, Rond’s identity is sure to attract customers of every walk of life. I know I want to visit.

Rond is the bar/restaurant integrated to La Montgolfière, the social sports club located in the 10th district of Paris. A short, local and seasonal menu imagined with Gramme, served in a relaxed atmosphere, between two sports sessions. Brand Brothers created the graphic identity of the address, based on a typeface designed in the studio, exaggeratedly chunky. The typography, deliberately structured and geometric, is lost in roundness and imperfections, and serves as a basis for composing words and illustrating the ingredients of the menu. A light presence on the place but distilled with care, which is declined on t-shirts, glasses, cups and printed supports. To be discovered at 25 rue Yves Toudic, in Paris.

Project Credits

Brand Brothers