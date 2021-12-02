Run For The Hills Reveals Brand Identity For Bristol’s Newest Riverfront Workspace

The rise of co-working spaces has taken a dramatic leap since the work-from-home lifestyle started trending upwards. The Dock House is a workspace with a laid-back and industrial vibe located in Bristol with branding designed by the London-based design group Run For The Hills. Inspired by the space itself, the branding and visual identity are filled with light paired with a fearless yet urban character. Ideal for those that want to escape the confines of their own home but still feel welcomed.

London-based design consultancy, Run For The Hills is excited to showcase the design for their latest workspace branding project, The Dock House. The design studio was tasked by asset and development management company, V7, with naming and then creating a brand identity for their new development on the cobbled street of Welsh Back in central Bristol.

The Dock House is an industrial-chic workspace with a laidback Bristol vibe that is a million miles away from a stuffy corporate office.The industrial feel of this vibrant and inviting office space echoes Bristol’s maritime history. Its open-plan design and impressive view over the glistening Floating Harbour make it the perfect environment to think, connect and grow.

The building, which was once used as a transit shed, is located just 15 minutes’ walk from Temple Meads railway station and comprises close to 12,000 square feet that is spread over three floors. The space has metal cladding and weathered steel, softened by feature lighting and leafy planters. The many crittal-style windows flood the open-plan interior with light, illuminating its natural palette of timber tones, off whites and warm greys. Tropical plants, bright coloured signage and stylish furnishing add life. The design studio gave the development an edgy urban feel, with a monochrome palette and a zingy fluorescent green, that would appeal to its target demographic without alienating a wider audience.

Chris Trotman, Creative Director of Run For The Hills, comments,

“We named it (THE) DOCK HOUSE, a solid name that strikes a chord with the history of the city, and more specifically the centuries-old function of the waterside site.” Speaking on their approach he adds, “We created a series of montages that are central to the brand identity, featuring images of the trows (sail boats that once brought goods along the river from Wales).”

The design studio is now working the branding scheme throughout all of the workspace’s online and print marketing communications.

