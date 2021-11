Designed by Martin Briceno and Tais Kahatt, Sahana focuses on bringing consumers scents to awaken their spirits. The visual identity is quite ethereal in an understated way, through rich yet intense visuals, airy typography, and endless white space. Perfumes and colognes are supposed to bring out only the best qualities of consumers’ personalities, and this branding system shows proof through the visuals

Project Credits

Martin Briceno

Tais Kahatt