Pentagram Breathes Calm Approachability Into a New Brand Identity For Financial Services Platform Tala

Tala is a new platform providing digital financial services that are accessible and user-friendly, even for those with limited to no knowledge of the financial sector. They needed this approachability and warmth reflected in their branding and turned to the pros at Pentagram to get it done.

Led by Pentagram Partner Paula Scher, the Pentagram team was up to the task, developing an upbeat brand system characterized by a pale color palette of orange, green, and blue and a universal visual language of diverse shapes.

After initially launching in Kenya in 2014, Tala has since grown globally and is gearing up to launch new financial products in Kenya, Mexico, and the Philippines this year. Pentagram took inspiration from these locations, incorporating geometric shapes alluding to their local architecture. The triangular and archway motifs also evoke doorway shapes, suggesting the metaphorical doors Tala opens up for their customers. The mismatched “A”s in the wordmark underscore this concept.

The final brand identity is clean, savvy, and sleek while inviting and calming. Money matters are almost always stressful, but Tala is now armed with a look and feel to put its users at ease.