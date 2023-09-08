The Latest UNO Artiste Series Deck Features Shantell Martin’s Iconic Line Drawings

By Jessica Deseo

Mattel Creations has teamed up with artist Shantell Martin to reimagine the family favorite game UNO. The design features Martin’s iconic line drawings with a different take on the card game’s saturated color scheme. The deck is heavier and completely reinvented with limited-edition packaging that also includes a full-size poster on the back of the instruction sheet.

Often referred to as a language of lines, Martin’s whimsical drawings and messages are both thought-provoking and memorable. The iconic artworks shown on the card feature her cast of unique characters and bold typography, turning this UNO Artiste deck into a work of playable art.

Image Credit via Mattel Creations

