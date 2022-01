Begining in 1996, Microwave Festival is an art festival showcasing the local video art institution Videotage. In fact, Microwave is the only festival based in Hong Kong exclusively dedicated to new media art. The festival’s Yesterday’s Fiction theme and identity was created with the help of Hong Kong-based studio THINGSIDID. The result is a strikingly futuristic identity that blends sci-fi aesthetics with crisp attention to detail.

Project Credits

THINGSIDID