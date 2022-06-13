This British CBD Soda Beautifully Combines Playful and Grown-Up Aesthetics

Who says growing up has to be boring? London creative agency NOW found the perfect bridge between mature and youthful aesthetics with their simultaneously sleek and fun identity for CBD drink brand Little Rick. Bright colors contrast beautifully against a timeless, sans serif black and white logo to visually announce fun flavors like Mint & Lime, Raspberry Coconut, and classic Cola. While the initial wordmark is sturdy and structural, ambitious linework adds a lively pop art feel to the design.

Repositioning a DTC CBD drink stuck in a category of sameness

Little Rick, a direct-to-consumer CDB drink, contains more CBD than other brands with its uniquely made full-spectrum CBD oil and not lab-made powder like other brands. With most other brands positioning themselves as health and wellness products – we decided to lean into the benefits and ingredients of the product that the others might be too scared to talk about. Repositioning them as a counter-culture brand. Be yourself, relax and go with the flow, or as we call it RICK & ROLL

Taking influence from street art and skate and surf culture we redesigned the entire brand. Creating a new mark, designed for Instagram and digital sales. The mark housed all the information the brand needed and showcased the craft of the Little Rick CDB process, put this across the cans, packaging, web, t-shirts and store collateral. We also created a new tone of voice for the brand with social, print and outdoor assets.