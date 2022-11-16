This Eco-Friendly Marine Craft Takes a Playful, Beachy Approach to Branding

While eFoils aren’t as ubiquitous or well-known as kayaks or sailboats, the electrically propelled surfboard is making waves in the world of water sports. They’ve been popping up at more tourist destinations, and are increasingly available for travelers to rent while enjoying beach vacations.

The European eFoil brand Maka recently worked with designer Michelangelo Greco to create an immersive brand identity. The result is a wonderful system that reflects the joyful experience that accompanies its brand’s products, using a vivid, beachy color palette, and a bold, yet refreshing typography system. The identity is captivating, inspiring, and beautifully reflective of the brand’s adventurous philosophy.

Our goal is to help accelerate and spread the shift towards more environmentally friendly powered marine craft. We work directly and represent the best brands on the market to bring our clients the best experience possible.

We represent Lift foils in Sorrento and on the Amalfi Coast. We offer sales, lessons, rent and tours with eFoil in Sorrento, Amalfi Coast and Capri.

Our main location is in Sorrento at Peters Beach (Marina Piccola), but we can also arrange call outs all over the coast or even meet client’s boats in open water.