Visual Identity and Packaging For Drinkie Cocktails is Bold and Tangy

Chloé Legret is a designer with pure wit. Recently, Drinkie’s founders Alex and Dan got in touch with her to help create the brand’s visual identity. The goal was to keep the brand joyful through a playful aesthetic. For example, the bubbly logo was created by implementing elements from Livorno by Luzi Type. Additionally, the doughy typeface helps accentuate that the drinks are packaged within soft pouches.

Because the drinks themselves are bold, tangy, and sweet, the brand identity mimics the flavors beautifully yet, refreshingly, not in a cliche way.

https://videopress.com/v/AQotbyTY?resizeToParent=true&cover=true&preloadContent=metadata

Project Credits

Chloé Legret