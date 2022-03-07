Women’s Surf Film Festival Introduces a Sunny, Tarot-Inspired Brand Identity

For eight years and counting, the Women’s Surf Film Festival in Rockaway Beach has applauded women in both the film and surf industries. For this year’s festival, designer Shanti Sparrow created a forward-thinking, tarot-inspired brand identity to represent women’s power over their destiny. Warm, whimsical colors, mystical illustrations, and a carefree typography system combine to create a powerfully feminine visual system.

After a year break due to the pandemic, the Women’s Surf Film Festival was back once again to celebrate female filmmakers and wave riders. It was important after the break to tap into the idea of thriving through adversity. This years visual language is inspired by tarot cards but instead of divine figures the focus is on the surfers, artist and creators. This is to symbolize our power to drive our fate and create our own path. That these women are their own goddesses. The celestial bodies also speak to the ocean, nature and a new dawn of the festival.

Project Credits

Shanti Sparrow Design