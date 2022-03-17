‘BACKSP!N’ Features Over 60 Table Tennis Paddles Designed by Artists

Whether you call it table tennis or ping pong, this pastime continues to attract fans around the world. In late 2021, UK aesthetes and athletes honored the sport with a fundraiser for Scotland’s Drumchapel Table Tennis Club. The art exhibit BACKSP!N showcased embellished paddles designed by a range of talented artists.

If you missed out on the show, creative studio Pim-Pam has your back. Their BACKSP!N book displays the full collection of bright, cleverly decorated paddles. Whether you’re interested in Table Tennis or just design, this exhibit will inspire even amateurs to master a Loop shot.

BACKSP!N was a charitable art exhibition for the Drumchapel Table Tennis Club (DTTC). The project showcased over 60 table tennis paddles created by artists, designers and illustrators from across UK — as well as one dedicated table for the exhibition.

The A5 BACKSP!N book showcases all the paddles displayed in the show and is available to purchase for £15 plus P&P…All proceeds from book sales go to the DTTC who play a huge role in the local community, and an even larger one in the progression of the sport in Scotland.

Project Credits

Pim-Pam