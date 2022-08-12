This Airbrush-Inspired Art Will Turn Your Instagram Feed into a Psychedelic Dream

Recently, I’ve found myself subscribing to more and more newsletters. Of course, I follow a few Discord threads, read blogs, websites, and Instagram accounts, but there’s something more emotional about a newsletter. In a way, I feel like newsletters are a nod to the personalization of old-school mail. Sure, I know hundreds of others are reading the same information as me, but it’s a quieter corner of the internet where I can tune out others’ opinions and listen to my own.

One of the newsletters I subscribe to is Andrea Hernández‘s Substack Snaxshots, which essentially compiles trends from the food and beverage space. Most recently, Hernández piqued my interest with a piece she shared about the rise of romantic, airbrush-inspired advertisements. I started going down a rabbit hole of designers who are following this new trend, and I figured I’d share my findings in this week’s compilation.

Robert Beatty | @robertbeattyart

You’ve likely seen Lexington, Kentucky-based artist Robert Beatty floating around the internet. While his work has gradually gained exposure within the past few years, he’s really taken off recently. The illustrator and designer taps into a ’60s and ’70s aesthetic, often pulling from vintage advertisements and films. He’s known for his pre-digital aesthetic, and as the internet bleeds more and more into everyday life, it’s refreshing to tap into an art style that feels less all-consuming. His work has been published in a number of impressive spaces, notably in The Atlantic and The New York Times.

Kevin Barry | @moonwolveskmb

Kevin Barry often uses tools such as magic markers, gouache, and gel pens to create art that feels rudimentary in the best possible way. This expansive, colorful work takes the airbrush influence and turns it into something more contemporary. Barry’s account is almost like a gloomier version of Lisa Frank’s art, with psychedelic detailing that demands a viewer’s full attention.

Tom Mimo | @themoodymimo

If the colors on Tom Mimo’s Instagram don’t draw you in, then her subject matter will. Each post has a magical aura that takes a more relaxed approach to psychedelic art. There’s a consistency to Mimo’s color palettes and aesthetics that makes each piece feel clearly like her own, and I always find it charming when an artist’s work is so authentic that it’s instantly recognizable.

Barrett Reid-Maroney | @barrettrmdesign

The contemporary, trending take on the airbrush aesthetic is often paired with emotional, dreamy typography. Barrett Reid-Maroney’s feed is one I’ve fawned over regularly, but it also beautifully fits in with the romanticism of modern airbrush art. The liquid, almost paint-like modernity of the accompanying typefaces are effortlessly seductive, with elegant graphics that wink at pop culture symbols, such as Stranger Things and Ikea.

Alexander Khabbazi | @kbar.design

Alexander Khabbazi was originally trained as an architect, and has a clear eye for structure. He’s now a graphic designer and illustrator who uses geometric designs to explores the balance between color, texture, and typography. While his typography style often is more light-natured, his airbrush-inspired graphic pieces are more mysterious and subdued. Most of Khabbazi’s work feels inspired by nature, with recurring images that include flowers, food, and animals. His love for line and form shines wonderfully through each post.