Top Five Color Inspired Accounts To Follow On Instagram

The Pantone Color of The Year was released this past week, and it’s got our minds focused on all things color. Always inspiring, color is a way not only to create a whole mood, but it’s a way of expressing yourself through your designs, fashion sense, and, well, everything.

Today we’ve gathered the top five color-inspired accounts you should follow on Instagram; from color palettes to colorists, this is no black and white post.

Tekla Evelina Severin | @teklan

Colorist, interior designer, and photographer Tekla Evelina Severin has an account that will inspire you to fill your life with brighter hues. Based in Stockholm, her creativity has been featured all over the world. Additionally, she’s had clients such as Vogue Brazil, NCS Colour Institute, IKEA, Sightunseen, Air France, Levi’s, Another Magazine, Institut Kunst Basel, Elle Interior UK, and Matter Matters. Not only will her account inspire you to think outside your typical color combinations, but the unique shapes and lines found throughout her feed showcase her architectural side as well.

Colours Cafe | @colours.cafe

Are you stuck in a rut with the same old color palettes? Colours Cafe posts daily color palettes, including the shade’s HEX, HSL, CMYK, and PANTONE codes. Not only does this account showcase the palettes minimally, but each one comes accompanied with the colors in action so you can see how they’d look on an actual design. Additionally, the account asks its followers what they would name each palette, so if you ever need copywriting inspiration for colors, this is also an account you should be following.

Coolors® Color Palettes | @coolors.co

Coolors Color Palettes is another account that features daily color palettes; the difference between this account and any other account is that there is a drastic range in moods between each post. From one post to the next, you can have an extremely feminine palette to one that’s more somber. Each palette gets paired with a detailed design or graphic (with the designer or illustrator tagged in the caption) that showcases the colors at work and highlight where the shades are in use.

Color Palette Cinema | @colorpalette.cinema

In the bio of Color Palette Cinema’s account, it states, “Color can affect us psychologically, often without us being aware, and can be used as a strong device in a story.” We couldn’t agree more, and it’s fascinating to see scenes from movies selected with the color palette resting below. There’s so much thought behind each scene’s lighting, costumes, and background, yet when watching a film, it’s often an afterthought to the viewer. This account showcases the importance of every shot and will surely give you a newfound respect for all things cinema.

Kika | @kikacolors

Kika is a paint company that makes natural paints, and while the brand has designed 20 colors, its Instagram feed features more colors than you could imagine. So not only will you be inspired to paint your home’s walls every color from peachy pink to dark pistachio green, but spend enough time scrolling through this account, and you’ll realize that pretty much any shades can be combined with enough confidence in your designs.