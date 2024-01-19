Happy New Year!

Ah, a clean slate.

A Tabula rasa.

A new notebook perhaps?

Pick your tonic. Whatever it is, a new year is a chance to start over.

To look at things in a fresh way.

To make some…resolutions?

Um, no.

I don’t do resolutions. All the years I’ve tried, I failed by February.

That’s why I now offer up things.

27 Things.

Not 28. Not 25. Twenty-seven.

27 Things > Resolutions

This calculus comes from a rocket scientist named Dr. Richard Boyatzis.

In truth Boyatzis was a rocket scientist who left aeronautics and went into psychology and coaching.

He’s now one of the fathers of the practice and heads up the Coaching Research Lab at Case Western Reserve University.

His “27 Things” exercise is a positive psychology initiative aimed at personal and professional development.

It involves creating a list of 27 positive actions, activities, or aspects that bring you a sense of fulfillment and energy.

This exercise is designed to help you focus on your strengths, your values, the stuff that lights you up.

It can be a valuable tool for personal growth, career development, and enhancing your overall satisfaction with the next 365 days. (Not all of these days will be great, mind you, but this list will certainly help you increase the odds.)

Which is why — 27 Things > Resolutions.

So as you approach this new year, take out a pen and paper, or open up Word or your Notes on your phone and jot down 27 Things.

On this list put down things you love. Things you want to try. Things that spark your curiosity.

Try not to overthink it.

Try to think about your dreams, your desires, things you want to make happen.

Once you have 27, stop.

You have your list now for 2024.

Here’s to you making all 27 happen.

Or at least trying.

Rob Schwartz is the Chair of the TBWA New York Group and an executive coach who channels his creativity, experience and wisdom into helping others get where they want to be. This was originally posted on his Substack, RobSchwartzHelps, where he covers work, life, and creativity

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.