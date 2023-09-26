Meanwhile: Interesting

Here are some things that have been taunting me from my tabs while I’ve been trying to get on with some work. Do with them as you will.

— Russell Davies’ new book Do Interesting has arrived on my desk and oh boy I’m looking forward to devouring it. Years ago, I read something by him in Creative Review that pretty much inspired my entire blogging philosophy (which then in turn led to me writing for Creative Review). This looks like a crystallised version of that. The subtitle could very well be the slogan for Meanwhile – notice, collect, share.

— Great big smashing list of Good Online Stuff from The Guardian’s Emma Beddington. To quote an old Davies article, my favourite internet is the internet of unmonetisable enthusiasms. (With the exception of paid newsletters, obviously.)

— Via AisleOne, a gorgeous collection of old 7Up marketing literature and paraphernalia. A lot of charming oddities here (apparently there was once a demand for a soda delivery guy table lighter?), but the strength of the brand design really shines through. The minimal 60s can – complete with slogan “the Uncola” – is utter perfection.

— The new Maxïmo Park single come wrapped in a poster by Tom Etherington. There are 48 different covers depending on how you fold it.

— Abstract papercut animations by Traceloops. Weirdly calming.

— Not sure what he’s up to (new book?), but Geoff Manaugh is posting some stunning, vibrant, layman-abstract geological maps and diagrams on his instagram right now. I’m such a sucker for a mineshaft cross-section.

— Cracking collection of 1900s book promo posters on Artvee.

— “Illustrations are only as interesting as the outfits … I spend ages choosing the outfits“ – As well as being my unofficial cartoon-biographer, Stephen Collins is now my stylist. Annoyingly the smashing UO jumper from this one is no longer available. My torso is bereft.

— Still can’t close that Fujifilm X-T30 II tab. It will be mine, oh yes. It will be mine.

Photo by Eran Menashri on Unsplash.