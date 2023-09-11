See the Collective Power of Public Art at Exhibit Columbus

Exhibit Columbus 2023, Public by Design, is a ground-breaking exhibition in Columbus, Indiana, showcasing how art and architecture can help nurture community belonging while reimagining historic downtowns as equitable, beautiful, and joyful places.
Six curatorial partners directed the exhibition’s 13 public artworks, created by independent designers, art studios, university design fellows, and a high school design team. View the complete list of participants here.
Exhibit Columbus is unique because it engages in an international dialogue connected to the biennial exhibition structure while exploring the challenges that cities around the globe are facing today. This year’s cycle, Public by Design, de-centers the idea of singular artists and curators for art and architecture and, instead, turns the focus on the friction of public art and architecture with the community. With this focus, the installations got their inspiration from curatorial questions such as: What is civic identity? How does nature connect us? How do we interpret the past?
We wanted to demonstrate the basic idea that the best work is built with a broad belief in the collective power of community work and engagement.Bryony Roberts, 2023 curator and former Exhibit Columbus Miller Prize Recipient
Public by Design opened to huge crowds on the weekend of August 25. Free events included a public walking tour narrated by the artwork creators, community games, live music, dance performances ranging from Bollywood to swing to salsa, and a 15-minute history of the Black Experience performed to gospel, seventies soul, and hip-hop. A public dance party capped the opening weekend’s festivities.
Exhibit Columbus 2023, Public by Design, will be on display until November 26, with additional projects and events occurring throughout. Visit exhibitcolumbus.org for the full schedule.
All photos are copyright Hadley Fruits.