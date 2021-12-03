‘DIVERCITY’ Magazine Promotes Underrepresented Designers



We’ve been told our entire lives that good things aren’t free. DIVERCITY Magazine, however, is flipping the script. Designed by Pölar Studio, DIVERCITY is a free magazine available in streetwear stores in major cities. The magazine’s goal is to showcase underrepresented artists and community members in a way that feels organic and honest. This magazine is filled with purpose and culture through punchy colors, bold typography, and screen-print-inspired images.

“DIVERCITY” is a free American multi-cultural magazine talking about clothing fashions mainly, in different cities of the United States. This magazine also serves to give voice to the community, and point out the racial inequalities in the country of Uncle Sam. Depending on the different cities, the editorial line may vary from one version to another. Their goal, to make the new generations love fashion, to promote little known designers, or known internationally, native of the city highlighted in the magazine.

This magazine is free, and can be found in every influential street wear store in the big cities of the United States. 3 issues are currently available, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Others will come later like Chicago, Philadelphia or San Francisco.

Pölar was contacted to take care of the entire layout of the magazine, proposing a pop graphic line, giving on the cover a risography printing effect, which gives this craft color, powerful, that we find in the whole magazine.

Project Credits

Thibault Savoyen

Pölar Studio