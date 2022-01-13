Jeff Staple Drops Some Serious Pigeon Feed With ‘STAPLEVERSE’ NFTs

It seems like everyone and their mothers are talking about the metaverse these days, even and often, when no one really quite understands it.

American fashion and graphic designer Jeff Staple is the latest designer working to figure out the metaverse by constructing a digital world dubbed STAPLEVERSE. The social experiment is a collaborative storytelling experience narrated by “Pigeonz,” beginning in New York City to collect and classify every object that has ever passed through a pigeon’s beak.

The FEED NFT drop comprises 20 classes of “pigeon feed” that a New York City pigeon would consume, such as pizza, condoms, and ladybugs, with a max supply of 10,000 at 0.1 ETH per NFT.

STAPLEVERSE is a social experience of collaborative storytelling narrated by Pigeonz from around the world. The brainchild of Jeff Staple, it is the evolution of the iconic brand he founded in 1997. The fate of the STAPLEVERSE lies in the hands of those brave enough to join the flock. Are you ready to write the first chapter together?

The legend of the STAPLEVERSE begins in New York City. The birthplace of hip hop culture, sneaker culture, and street culture. The home of EMPIRE STAPLE PIGEONZ. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.