Milkman Previews Life-Size Sculpture ‘METEORO’ For Art Basel Via NTWRK

Lasting until December 10th, The Museum of Graffiti will host an exhibit for Milkman’s art, including a new six-foot-tall fiberglass sculpture. Creative Director Milkman is known for his unique perspective and collaborations with artists such as Diplo, Dillon Francis, and C Tangana. This is an exhibit you won’t want to miss, so if you’re in Miami, go for me at least.

Mexico-born, Los-Angeles based multi-hyphenate and globally recognized creative Milkman is presenting his new sculpture “METEORO” at Art Basel Miami 2021, along with five exclusive prints via North America’s leading livestream shopping platform, NTWRK, and a pop-up store for Miami Art Week.

Serving as Latin Grammy-award winning Colombian artist J Balvin’s creative producer, Milkman has contributed creatives on Balvin’s albums “Energía” and “Vibras,” as well as directed the music video for his hit single “Reggaeto.” He’s also worked with Diplo, Dillon Francis, C Tangana, Paloma Mami, and more.

December 3rd through December 10th,The Museum of Graffiti is hosting Milkman’s exhibition at their gallery space. Milk will bring his new character to life in a six-feet tall fiberglass sculpture. The exhibition celebrates culture and friendship through Milk’s unique point of view.

Milkman is also curating a pastel Pop- up store in Miami from December 1st through December 5th, during Art Basel. Exclusive selection of apparel will be available through NTWRK and showing at the pop-up store with guest brands including UNION LA, Latino Gang x LUst, Alvaro Diaz, Andrew and more