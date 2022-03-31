Southern Progress’ Billboards Inspire Floridians To “Say Gay” with Pride

Earlier this week, Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a bill called “Don’t Say Gay.” Just like the name implies, it states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The backlash began almost immediately after the bill was signed. Throughout the month, LGBT activists have organized protests all over the state, from high schools to Disneyworld. In addition, billboards have recently popped up in Florida cities, inspiring drivers to “say gay.” The large format, oversized type and simple black and white palette makes the message direct and sincere. While billboards inspire people to speak out against bigotry, they also act as a welcome encouragement to follow your heart.

The billboards were created by Southern Progress, an organization working to reveal the extremist agenda of Republican politicians. They’re visible in Orlando, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville.