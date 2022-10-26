Catch Up on the First PRINT Book Club with Steve Heller and Debbie Millman

From a traumatic haircut to a slew of great (and not so great) roles as an art director— well, everywhere— Steve Heller shared personal stories from his long, illustrious creative career at yesterday’s inaugural meeting of the PRINT Book Club. Debbie Millman helmed the discussion for readers around the world.

Heller’s new book, Growing Up Underground, is no ordinary memoir. It’s a coming-of-age tale about his colorful youth, surrounded and inspired by the ’60s and ’70s creatives who were riding the waves of beatnik, hippie, and punk counterculture.

Heller vulnerably, humorously reflected on memorable moments from his career, beginning with stints at The New York Free Press, The New York Review of Sex, and The New York Times Op-Ed page, where he was the youngest art director in the publication’s history.

If you happened to miss yesterday’s conversation, you can sit in on the recorded Book Club here, and order your own copy of Growing Up Underground here.

In the meantime, watch this space for more information about next month’s meeting. We’ll dive into The Human Side of Innovation: The Power of People in Love with People, by PepsiCo SVP & Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini.