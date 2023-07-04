The Daily Heller: Do Not Hold in Hand After Lighting

Fireworks are not toys. At least not safe ones (unless you’re fooled by the playful packaging). If, however, you’re going to be detonating some “state-approved fireworks” tonight (see below), you’ll want to take this “printed in China” message seriously and only use explosives that your state believes will do the least damage to person and property. (Or as Donald Trump would say: “Este año celebre en forma segura …”) But that’s enough ad hominem political jabber.

It is interesting to see how the Chinese depict the spectrum of American diversity in the above graphic. As you can see below, the illustrators were less politically correct or subdued with the graphics produced for the actual fireworks packaging. From the product names to the graphic design, these labels suggest both joy and wonder at the sound and fury of gunpowder igniting on a hot summer’s day. If you are a pyrotechnical kind of person or interested in the practice, check out this PyroTalk site.