The Daily Heller: Four Score and Seven Actors Ago

Presidents Day Special: Abraham Lincoln may not be as impersonated as Elvis, but the latter never had his face on U.S. bills, coins and savings bonds (although Elvis has been on a stamp). Lincoln is nonetheless ubiquitous, and as we tip our hat to him and other presidents today, we should also pay homage to all the actors who played him over the past century. I’ve assembled a few of them here. Can you pick out the real Abe from the deepfakes? (It should be easy since there are captions.)

Raymond Massey

Walter Huston

Henry Fonda

Abe Lincoln

Lee Bergere

Tom Hanks

Daniel Day-Lewis

Benjamin Walker, Vampire Hunter

